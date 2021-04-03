Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $579.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

