Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $146.64 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

