Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 255,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

TTGT opened at $71.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 in the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

