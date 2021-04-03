Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

