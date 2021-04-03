Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

SRC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.06 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

