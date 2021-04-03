Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,856 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

