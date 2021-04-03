Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) vs. Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jacada and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 $326.95 million 12.46 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -104.53

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Risk and Volatility

Jacada has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -21.61% -69.25% -7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jacada and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 1 10 0 2.91

Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $96.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Jacada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacada Company Profile

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf. The company's products also comprise Jacada Advisor, which helps call centers enhance customer service by providing real-time agent guidance; Jacada Integration and Automation, a solution that allows companies to Web-enable and integrate their Microsoft Windows client/server and Web-based applications without modifying or changing existing applications; Jacada Agent Guidance, which guides the customer service agent through an optimized interaction with the customer; Jacada Workflow that creates business process management workflows; Jacada HostFuse, a software solution for integrating core host-centric business systems; Jacada Interface Server, which generates graphical user interfaces for mainframe and midrange software applications without changing the host applications; and Jacada Multi-Channel Agent Desktop for voice, email, and chat. In addition, it offers training, consulting, and product support and maintenance services. Jacada Ltd. sells its products directly, as well as through system integrators, partners, and call center outsourcers. The company was formerly known as Client/Server Technology Ltd. and changed its name to Jacada Ltd. in August 1999. Jacada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

