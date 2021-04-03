Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.49. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

