R. F. Lafferty Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $18.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. Canoo has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.