R. F. Lafferty Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $18.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. Canoo has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $24.90.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
