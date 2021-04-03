Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Questor Technology stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
About Questor Technology
