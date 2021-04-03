Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.