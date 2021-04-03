Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

