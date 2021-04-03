Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.