Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of WING opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

