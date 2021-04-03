Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Popular, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,381,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

