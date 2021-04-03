Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.97 and a 200-day moving average of $335.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

