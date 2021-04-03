Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.72 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.