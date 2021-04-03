Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Increased by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

