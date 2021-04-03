Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.