Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

