Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Lifted by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

