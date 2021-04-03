Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Increased by Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

SPGI stock opened at $362.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

