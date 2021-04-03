Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Renasant has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Renasant by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Renasant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

