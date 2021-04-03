Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Boosted by Analyst

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OBNK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

