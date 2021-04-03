Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $10,276,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.