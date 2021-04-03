Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BRKL opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

