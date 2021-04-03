Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for West Bancorporation, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $399.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.