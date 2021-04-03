Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By DA Davidson

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.32 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

