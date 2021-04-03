Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By DA Davidson

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

CMA stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

