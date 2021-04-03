Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Issued By KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

