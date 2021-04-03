Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Meridian has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

