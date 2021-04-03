Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

IBTX stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

