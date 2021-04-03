Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

C opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

