PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

