PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $507,963.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

