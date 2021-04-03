Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

LUNG opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

