Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,812 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,290,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,148 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,835 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAWW opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

