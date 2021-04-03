Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,954 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.