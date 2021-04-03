Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $54,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

