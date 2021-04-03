Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $4.09 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.