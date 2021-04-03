Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 960 Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

