Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Update

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 335.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

