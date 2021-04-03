Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 72,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

