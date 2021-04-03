ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

