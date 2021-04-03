Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $111.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

