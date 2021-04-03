Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $117,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $327.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

