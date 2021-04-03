Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,480 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $141,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.