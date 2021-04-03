Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,737 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $130,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $747.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

