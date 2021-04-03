Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $200.79 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $200,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 152.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

H stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

