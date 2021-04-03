Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $173.64 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Tyson Foods worth $173,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

